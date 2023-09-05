Road closed due to 'hazardous' debris after fire
At a glance
The shed, which contained gas cyclinders, was destroyed in the fire
The roof was believed to have contained asbestos
A Specialised cleaning crew was called in to deal with the debris created by the fire
- Published
A road in Devon remains closed after a shed fire on Monday night due to the discovery of "hazardous materials" at the scene, police have confirmed.
Police and fire crews were called to the scene of the fire near Western Bypass, Totnes, at about 17:20 BST on Monday after reports of explosions.
Fire crews tackled the blaze, however, the road remains closed due to the need for a specialised cleaning crew to deal with the hazardous debris.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the roof of the shed was believed to have contained asbestos.
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
A section of the A381 remained closed as a containment, so that any ash debris could be cleared from the vicinity, police said.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said the shed "contained several large gas cylinders, petrol, and an air compressor, some which exploded".
They added: "A cordon was put in place for the safety of the public and to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.
"As part of the cordon, a number of properties were also evacuated for a short time."
Police confirmed there were no reports of any injuries, and it was not believed there were any suspicious circumstances surrounding the fire.
Police handed the scene over to highways at about 08:00 BST.
Related internet links
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, external, Facebook, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk, external.