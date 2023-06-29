Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has announced the appointment of a new chief executive.

Kevin McNamara will take over the role from the current chief executive Deborah Lee when she leaves in March 2024.

He is currently the chief executive at Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and has worked for the NHS since 2003.

Mr McNamara said he is delighted to join the trust.

“I know that the hard work has already started to improve the experience of both colleagues and patients, with an ambitious programme of cultural and operational improvement," he said.

"I look forward to being part of this change.”

Chief Executive Deborah Lee said: “I look forward to welcoming Kevin to the Trust and am excited about working alongside him as part of the transition.