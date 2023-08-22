Two children rescued after cliff fall

Emergency services at the sceneDan Jessup

Emergency services were called to Offham Road, Lewes, on Monday

At a glance

  • Two children had to be rescued after falling 20-30 feet from a cliff

  • Neither child required hospital treatment

  • East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service urged the public to avoid cliff edges

Christian Fuller
BBC News

Two children had to be rescued after falling 20-30 feet from a cliff in East Sussex.

Emergency services were called to the incident in Offham Road, Lewes, at about 17:20 BST on Monday.

Neither child required hospital treatment.

“Both individuals are very fortunate there wasn’t a more disastrous outcome,” Tom Walby from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said.

One of the children was helped up the cliff by passers-by, while the other was rescued by trained staff using specialist rope equipment, Mr Walby said.

“It’s important to recognise that there are areas within Sussex that do have cliffs, drop offs and sheer edges, and it’s important to remember to keep away from the edge,” he said.

“With weather conditions changing, edges can become unstable and crumbly.

"What you think what might historically have been a stable ridge can suddenly be really loose and give way under foot.”

Dan Jessup

Police, ambulance crews and the air ambulance service attended the incident

