The government said it had provided the club with £575,000 of taxpayers' money between 2019 and 2022.

It said two short-term grants totalling £370,000 were also given in the past three months.

Ms Stephenson said the government had been "very clear" no further grants would be provided to the club which she said had been experiencing financial problems for a long time.

"The question of financial support did come up [with club directors] and I made my position very clear that there was no budget for further grant payments and it would not be my political priority to pursue that," Ms Stephenson added.

She said a study by a previous government valued the contribution of the Reds to the island's economy at £2.1m.

"If we're talking about putting hundreds of thousands of pounds of taxpayers' money into it to get a return of £2.1m, you don't need to be particularly good at maths to see the return isn't as stark as some may be trying to make out," she added.