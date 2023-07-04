Numbers of critically-endangered capercaillie have increased for the first time in eight years.

Scotland is the only place in the UK with the large grouse, and overall the population had fallen to just 542 birds.

The latest survey of leks, external - areas where male birds compete for mates - found 168 males - 19 more than last year.

Conservationists said the rise in numbers was detected in populations in Strathspey in the Cairngorms National Park, and in Easter Ross in the Highlands.