A council is to use artificial intelligence (AI) to catch speeding motorists, new policy papers have revealed.

Kent County Council says it will also aim to use the technology to find crumbling roads and identify residents who may be vulnerable to homelessness.

Council leader Roger Gough said the proposal had been made in view of AI’s “spectacular growth”.

“I can see it enriching what we do as an organisation and develop a better understanding of how we serve our population,” he said.