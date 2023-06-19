Mr Baxter said it took a year of fundraising and planning to ensure the event took place.

“It is organised and delivered entirely by unpaid volunteers who dedicate their time and expertise to ensure this is both a safe and extremely popular event where they will see something for all ages," he said.

The highly-anticipated Red Arrows display did not go ahead this year due to the squadron being in Portugal as part of the 650th anniversary celebrations of the Anglo-Portuguese alliance.

Despite that, crowds lined the promenade to view flight displays by the Starlings, Tiger Moth and RAF Typhoon and Spitfire.