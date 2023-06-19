Big crowds attend Cleethorpes armed forces event
The three-day event started on Friday
An estimated 200,000 people attended Cleethorpes Armed Forces weekend, organisers have said.
The three days of activities included flypasts, parades, funfairs, a laser light show and live music and entertainment.
Organiser Alex Baxter said it was the most popular event in the resort's calendar.
The annual event returned last year following a two-year absence due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Mr Baxter said it took a year of fundraising and planning to ensure the event took place.
“It is organised and delivered entirely by unpaid volunteers who dedicate their time and expertise to ensure this is both a safe and extremely popular event where they will see something for all ages," he said.
The highly-anticipated Red Arrows display did not go ahead this year due to the squadron being in Portugal as part of the 650th anniversary celebrations of the Anglo-Portuguese alliance.
Despite that, crowds lined the promenade to view flight displays by the Starlings, Tiger Moth and RAF Typhoon and Spitfire.
The crowds were also entertained by the RAF College band and RAF Waddington Pipes and Drums.
As well as the military displays there was music and other entertainment on stages along the promenade
One singer said she was performing in honour of her late father who served in the armed forces.
Megan Curry, 23, took to the stage despite dislocating her knee in January.
“I gave up my dreams because I can’t dance anymore. I said I’d never sing again. Then they asked me to do this," she said.
"This is a very important cause to me, so I thought I’d do it for my dad and everyone in the forces to show my appreciation”.
