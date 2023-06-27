The former boss of RTÉ, Dee Forbes, will not be questioned by members of the Irish parliament about undisclosed payments to TV presenter Ryan Tubridy.

She was invited to appear before the Oireachtas (Irish parliament) media committee, but a spokesperson said she will not attend due to ill health.

Mr Tubridy received €345,000 (£296,000) over what RTÉ declared from 2017-2022

RTÉ staff, many of whom had their pay frozen in recent years, staged protests outside their offices on Tuesday.