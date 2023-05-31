A French sailing boat has been rescued from an island of rocks south of Jersey.

The RNLI confirmed its all-weather lifeboat was sent to the 45ft (14m) yacht just after 15:40 BST on Monday.

The vessel had seven people on board, had lost power and was steering south of the Minquiers reef.

The St Malo lifeboat was also sent to assist, and the boat was towed back to St Helier shortly after 23:00 BST.