Lorry driver dies after collision at RAF base
- Published
A lorry driver has died after his articulated HGV collided with the fence of a RAF base.
The incident happened on the northbound carriageway of the A1 at the Townsend Road junction for Wittering, Cambridgeshire, at about 15:20 BST on Sunday.
Cambridgeshire Police said the lorry "left the road and collided with the perimeter fence of RAF Wittering".
The driver, a man in his 40s from the Kettering area of Northamptonshire, was pronounced dead at the scene, the force said.
No other vehicles were involved in the incident.
