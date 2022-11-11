A speed-cubing champion and a 14-year-old dubbed "the most flexible girl in the world" have both set new world records.

Their attempts were to mark the 19th annual Guinness World Records Day on Thursday.

Liberty, from Peterborough, claimed the record for walking forwards 20m (66ft) while in a backbend knee-lock, where her body is bent backwards, completing it in 22 seconds.

George Scholey, 20, from Northampton broke the record for solving the most rotating puzzle cubes in 24 hours by completing 6,931.