T﻿wo people were rescued from a building fire in Falmouth in the early hours of Wednesday, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service has said.

Crews from Falmouth and Tolvaddon were sent to the property on Dracaena Avenue at about 01:30 BST.

The fire had started on the lower ground floor of a three-storey, detached property.

The occupants were made aware of the fire by a working smoke alarm and were able to call 999, according to the fire service.