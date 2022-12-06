Modular homes bring hope for people in need
At a glance
Keys to 15 modular homes have been handed to Cornwall Council.
They will be for those in urgent housing need and will be occupied by Christmas.
The homes come amid a "perfect storm" in the housing market, said Cornwall Council.
Keys to 15 new modular homes have been officially handed to Cornwall Council.
The self-contained one-bedroom properties at Old County Hall in Truro will provide homes for people in urgent need of housing.
They are fully furnished, including cutlery, kitchen appliances and bed-linen.
Residents will be moving into the homes by Christmas.
Olly Monk, Cornwall councillor responsible for housing, said tackling housing pressures was a "top priority" for the council.
The impact of the Covid pandemic, the reduction in the number of privately rented homes, rising rental costs and the recent general property boom have created a "perfect storm" in the local housing market.
He said: "This is a stop-gap measure which allows people to rebuild their lives and reduces the drain on council resources."