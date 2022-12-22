Eight people were evacuated and taken to hospital after a fire in a village pub.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue said it was called at about 22:40 GMT, on Wednesday, to the blaze at The Green Man, on High Street, Clophill.

The East of England Ambulance Service (EEAS) said nine people were assessed at the scene and eight were taken to Bedford Hospital for further assessment and care.

Half the building was damaged by the fire and the rest was heat and smoke damaged.