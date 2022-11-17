Man found guilty of guest house murder
A man has been found guilty of murdering another man in a guest house where they were both staying.
Stephen Povey, 37, suffered serious injuries after he was attacked at the property on Norwich Road, Ipswich, on 9 July last year.
Warren Atkinson, 41, was later charged with murder and was convicted after a nine-week trial at Ipswich Crown Court.
He is due to be sentenced on 29 November.
Suffolk Police said officer were called to the address by the ambulance service reporting that a man had sustained serious injuries inside the property.
Mr Povey was found unconscious in a kitchenette on the top floor of the building, with significant facial injuries, police said.
He was lying on his back on the floor with a "substantially sized" wooden coffee table on top of him.
Mr Povey was treated by paramedics but died at the scene, police said.
A post mortem examination found that he had sustained multiple areas of blunt force trauma to the head and neck.
Sixty-two separate injuries were found on his head and body.
Police seized Atkinson's clothes when he was arrested and his hooded top, t-shirt, shorts and trainers were all found to have Mr Povey’s blood on them.
Atkinson claimed he acted in self-defence but the jury found him guilty of murder.
He was remanded in custody.
