Skipper highlights fishing industry dangers
At a glance
Walney Island skipper fronts safety campaign
Amy Farish sails a day boat with her partner, selling their catches directly to the public
She is featured in the Fishing Industry Safety Group's (FISG) Home and Dry campaign
Boats registered under 10 metres like hers accounted for 45% of all fishing industry fatalities between 2007 and 2022
- Published
The skipper of a Cumbrian fishing boat is fronting a national campaign to attempt to improve safety in the industry.
Amy Farish skippers a day boat - a small boat without sleeping accommodation - which sails from Walney Island, along with her partner.
Ms Farish, whose boat is one of only seven commercial day boats working in the area, now features in a safety campaign by the Fishing Industry Safety Group (FISG).
She said she "jumped at the chance" to promote how dangerous the industry could be.
Ms Farish said: "We work with hydraulics, ropes and nets, so it can be dangerous and, sailing day boats like I do, we also face dangers from the weather.
"One minute it can be calm and the next minute waves can be crashing over the bow of the boat, so it's important everyone follows the rules and wears the safety equipment."
Boats like hers make up about 64% of the UK's fishing fleet.
Along with her partner Jack Marklew Ms Farish sells their catch directly to the public on the Cumbrian island.
Data from the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) shows between 2007 and 2022, people working on vessels registered under-10 metres accounted for 45% of all fishing industry fatalities.
'Such a good feeling'
The FISG said it hoped its Home and Dry safety campaign would reduce fatalities and accidents among the UK’s small fishing vessel fleet.
Ms Farish added: "It's such a good feeling to be out on the ocean, I've always loved the sea and fishing.
“Working with my partner on our boat means we promote each other's safety when we are out fishing.
"I sadly lost my dad two years ago so getting home safe to my mam and the rest of the family is what keeps me focused at sea.”
Simon Potten, FISG member said: "Home and Dry is about reminding those who go out to sea to do everything they can to stay safe and we would really encourage those on smaller vessels to take notice and think about what they could do differently next time they go out to sea.”
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, external, Facebook, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk, external.