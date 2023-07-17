Dover holidaymakers told to expect getaway delays
At a glance
Holidaymakers have been told to expect two-and-a-half hour delays at Dover
The port said enhanced passport checks by French officials had significantly increased processing times
It said a new system for processing coach passengers would continue to be used
Some coach passengers had delays of more than 14 hours at the port at Easter
Holidaymakers sailing from the Port of Dover are being warned to expect two-and-a-half hour delays.
The Kent port issued the alert ahead of many schools in England and Wales breaking up for summer later in the week.
Enhanced post-Brexit passport checks by French border officials have significantly increased processing times, port officials said.
At Easter the port blamed long processing times for delays for some coach passengers of more than 14 hours.
Installation of an additional booth for French border officials is expected to be completed before Friday, and hour-by-hour traffic flow projections have been created, the port said.
It is also continuing to use a new system for processing coach passengers, involving advanced passenger information checks being carried out away from the main port facility during busy periods.
This was first introduced for the May half-term.
The port is urging car passengers embarking on summer getaways from Friday to arrive three hours before their booked sailing.
This is up from two hours last year, while before the end of the Brexit transition period the port gave no advice for when people should turn up.
Doug Bannister, Port of Dover chief executive, said: "Our modelling indicates that processing times may be up to two-and-a-half hours during the peak hours of 06:00 to 13:00 during the first couple of Saturdays and Sundays of the summer holidays, due to the extreme popularity of these days."
Operation Brock, a traffic-holding system for lorries queueing to cross the English Channel, was put in place last week on the M20 ahead of the summer getaway.
