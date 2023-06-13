The borough council had to issue a Section 114 notice declaring it could no longer maintain a legally balanced budget and all new spending must stop.

It also meant spending on all non-statutory services would end too, leaving only minimal levels of services it must provide by law.

Four years ago, the LGA review said the level of borrowing at the local authority was “atypical amongst district councils”.

Mr James wrote on Twitter, external: "I was part of a Peer Challenge Team in 2019 which raised concerns about the level of debt and lack of transparency of deals.

"That was when the debt was at half the level it is now."

He said: "Investing in the local economy and enabling regeneration is a good thing, when it is proportionate and affordable, but this is off the scale.

“I remember asking key figures at the council how they slept at night with debts at these levels.”

Mr James and other members of the peer team have been contacted, but all have declined to comment.

Woking Borough Council declined to comment on the warnings, adding: “An extraordinary meeting of full council will be held on 20 June where councillors will discuss the notice and our proposals to meet the financial challenges ahead.

“To comment before these papers are published would be inappropriate.”