Mystery artist highlights pothole in yellow

Skip image gallery
  1. "Very big hole" painted on a road
    John Devine/BBC

    "Very big hole" was painted on the road near Wisbech in Cambridgeshire

A pothole on a single track road has been painted around in yellow along with the words "very big hole".

The large writing on the road, close to Cambridgeshire village of Murrow, near Wisbech, appeared at some point over the Bank Holiday weekend.

It is not known who painted the words and arrows around the pothole, as first reported in the Cambs News.

Cambridgeshire County Council, which is responsible for highways, has been contacted for comment.

Find BBC News: East of England on FacebookInstagram and Twitter. If you have a story for us, email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or get in touch via WhatsApp on 0800 169 1830

Related Topics

More on this story

Related internet links