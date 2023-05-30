A pothole on a single track road has been painted around in yellow along with the words "very big hole".

The large writing on the road, close to Cambridgeshire village of Murrow, near Wisbech, appeared at some point over the Bank Holiday weekend.

It is not known who painted the words and arrows around the pothole, as first reported in the Cambs News, external.

Cambridgeshire County Council, which is responsible for highways, has been contacted for comment.