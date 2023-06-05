Motorcyclist dies in collision with car
- Published
A pensioner has died following a crash between a motorbike and a car.
Emergency services were called to the collision at Sixteen Foot Bank, between Stonea and Manea in Cambridgeshire, just after 12:00 BST on 3 June.
The accident on the B1098 involved a blue Volvo V60 and an orange Kawasaki Vulcan motorbike.
Paramedics attended but the 73-year-old man from the county, who was riding the motorcycle, died at the scene.
The driver of the car, a 64-year-old woman, received minor injuries.
Police are appealing for witnesses.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830