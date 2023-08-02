A public consultation into the closure of four tips in Kent has been delayed as officials gather more information.

The plans could save about £1.5m for Kent County Council (KCC), which needs to save £86m.

Labour councillor Barry Lewis said it showed KCC was rethinking its plans.

Tory chairman of the environment committee Sean Holden said it was "sensible" to hold back the consultation so residents could have all the information they need.