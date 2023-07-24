Family pay tribute to woman found dead in her home
The family of a woman who was found dead at her Surrey home have paid tribute to her.
Joy Boulton, 59, was discovered inside the property in Ash, near Guildford, on 11 May having died from a head injury.
Her family said they were "deeply devastated" at the loss of a "deeply caring person".
Sara MacKenzie, 61 and from Ash, has been charged with Ms Boulton's murder.
In a statement issued through Surrey Police, Ms Boulton's family said: “Joy cared for our parents when they both became ill. She was a very caring person.
"Joy was always ready to help other people whenever she could despite having many health and mobility problems herself.
“Joy will be sadly missed and never forgotten. All the family wish to thank everybody for their kind thoughts and support at this difficult time.”
Joy’s fiancé said: “After having known Joy for over 20 years but losing contact, we met again around two years ago when she found me.
"It was the happiest time of my life being with Joy.
"Joy was a truly wonderful and kind woman - you’ll always be in my heart.”
Other members of Joy's family said she had been "taken from her sister, nieces, nephews, great nephews, and great nieces".
