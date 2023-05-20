Views sought on Isle of Man election process
At a glance
Four public meetings will be held to hear views on Isle of Man elections
They will take place in the north, south, east and west of the island
The Isle of Man Electoral Commission is calling for views of regular voters and those who have not voted
An online consultation will also be launched
- Published
People have been asked to share their views on how future elections on the Isle of Man could be improved.
The Isle of Man Electoral Commission is set to hold four public meetings across the island in May and June.
Chairman Sally Bolton said the committee wanted to hear from residents "whether or not they have recently voted in a general election".
The feedback shared will be used as part of a report to Tynwald.
The independent body has the role of reviewing the election process and recommending improvements.
It has also been tasked with reviewing the number and boundaries of constituencies and postal and proxy voting procedures.
Public sessions
The accessibility of elections for voters with mobility issues, which was raised as a concern by Commonwealth Parliamentary Association observers in 2021, is also a focus for the commission.
The committee will also explore how all-island polling stations could work in future.
Previous election candidates, current members of Tynwald, deputy returning officers and other interested parties have already given evidence to the commission.
Ms Bolton said the body would now like to hear from "all areas of the public... whether or not they have recently voted in a general election".
The meetings will be held on 25 May in Ramsey, and in Douglas, Arbory and Peel on 15, 20 and 29 June respectively.
An online public consultation will be launched at the end of May for those who unable to attend the sessions to share their views.
