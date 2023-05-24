Workers at a glass manufacturer in Derbyshire have started a two-day strike as part of a dispute over pay.

GMB union members at Pilkington Plyglass in Somercotes say they have been offered wage packages worth up to £750 less than counterparts in other parts of the firm's UK business.

The company produces specialist glass for buildings worldwide, including Dubai’s Palm Tower and the Stonehenge visitors’ centre.

The company has been approached for comment.