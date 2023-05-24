Staff at glass firm strike in pay dispute
Workers at a glass manufacturer in Derbyshire have started a two-day strike as part of a dispute over pay.
GMB union members at Pilkington Plyglass in Somercotes say they have been offered wage packages worth up to £750 less than counterparts in other parts of the firm's UK business.
The company produces specialist glass for buildings worldwide, including Dubai’s Palm Tower and the Stonehenge visitors’ centre.
The company has been approached for comment.
GMB organiser Norma Kerr said: "This is a multi-national company, offering workers here in Derbyshire £750 less than those a few miles up the road.
“Our members have been forced to the picket line to fight for the fair pay they so clearly deserve."
