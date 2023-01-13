PCSOs win praise for taxi hijack arrest
Two PCSOs who climbed into a moving car to stop a suspect have been shortlisted for a national bravery award.
Leicestershire Police's Tim Jones and Jonny Davies were responding to a call from a man, who it was reported was in distress in the area of St Augustine Road in Leicester on 7 June.
The force said the man attempted to leave the area by hijacking a taxi, which crashed into a police vehicle that had arrived as back-up.
The PCSOs then got into the car to try to stop the suspect, before the taxi hit a barrier and tree and came to a stop.
Police said officers were then able to remove the suspect from the car.
A 34-year-old man from Leicester was arrested and is currently on bail.
The officers were recognised as part of an event being held by the Unison union and the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) to celebrate 20 years of PCSOs and the contribution they make to policing.
Temporary deputy chief constable David Sandall said: "Despite the challenging situation in the vehicle, they attempted to safely restrain the man and their actions prevented him from injuring any motorists, pedestrians or police colleagues at the scene.
"They deserve to be recognised for their outstanding quick-thinking and bravery."
The pair were commended at a ceremony in London on Thursday evening but did not win the award, the force said.