Investigations continue into teenagers' deaths
Preparations are under way to repatriate the remains of two teenagers from Dublin who died in separate incidents on the Greek island of Ios over the weekend.
Andrew O'Donnell and Max Wall were both 18 and former pupils at St Michael's College.
Andrew went missing after a night out on Friday and his body was found in a rocky area on Sunday morning. It is thought he may have fallen.
Max died hours later by the port on the island, Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported.
A post-mortem examination of both men is expected to take place in Athens on Tuesday.
Greek authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances of each death.
The Garda (Irish police) said two of its officers have travelled to Ios to provide assistance with the investigations and repatriation.
Around 90 students from St Michael's College had travelled to the Greek island to celebrate completing their Leaving Certificate exams.
The principal of St Michael's, Tim Kelleher, said the school community is "absolutely devastated" over the deaths.
Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, he said: "We are heartbroken. We have a very tight-knit community and these are two fantastic young men with their lives ahead of them."
The school is to remain open with counselling services available for students returning from the island.
A book of condolence and vigil has been opened and a memorial has been organised for later this week.
Ireland's game against Fiji in the World Rugby U20 Championship is set to go ahead on Tuesday, with players wearing black armbands as a mark of respect to the deceased.
A minute's silence will also be held ahead of the game.
Six of the team's panel are former students of St Michael's College and knew the teenagers.
The team are also mourning the loss of one of their player's fathers.
On Monday, head coach Richie Murphy offered his condolences to the teenagers' families ahead of the match.
"It’s a really tough time. Obviously, we are massively devastated to hear of the passing of Max Wall and Andrew O’Donnell, two boys from St Michael’s," he said.
“We have a number of St. Michael’s guys here in the squad (six in total), who know them well.
“And as a father of kids around that age, and as an Irishman, I feel really devastated for them. We’d like to offer our condolences to the Wall and O’Donnell families.”