Preparations are under way to repatriate the remains of two teenagers from Dublin who died in separate incidents on the Greek island of Ios over the weekend.

Andrew O'Donnell and Max Wall were both 18 and former pupils at St Michael's College.

Andrew went missing after a night out on Friday and his body was found in a rocky area on Sunday morning. It is thought he may have fallen.

Max died hours later by the port on the island, Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported.

A post-mortem examination of both men is expected to take place in Athens on Tuesday.

Greek authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances of each death.

The Garda (Irish police) said two of its officers have travelled to Ios to provide assistance with the investigations and repatriation.