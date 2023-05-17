A lion brought to the UK as part of a rescue mission from a Romanian zoo more than a decade ago has died.

Fifteen-year-old Ares was put down at Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster on Wednesday due to his "declining health", a spokesperson said.

The African lion was part of a 13-strong pride brought to the park in 2010 after an appeal raised £150,000 to rescue them.

In a statement announcing his death, the spokesperson said Ares "holds a special place in the park's history".