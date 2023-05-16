A block of flats severely damaged in a deliberate gas explosion could soon be demolished if plans are approved.

The blast ripped through the terraced block in Whickam Street, Sunderland, in February 2022, destroying one section and leaving neighbours homeless.

Ian Lenaghan, 59, was jailed for five years after admitting damaging property and being reckless as to endanger life.

He was severely injured in the explosion, which left three others also hurt.