Plans for new primary school approved
- Published
A new primary school is set to be built in Worksop after receiving planning approval.
The education centre will be built on land off Gatekeeper Way in two phases as part of a residential development in the north of the Nottinghamshire town.
It is expected eventually have a capacity for 315 primary level and 26 nursery children, and is due to open in September 2024.
Nottinghamshire County Council’s planning and rights of way committee backed the scheme on Tuesday.
A single-storey building will feature eight classrooms, a school hall, catering area and "learning resource areas", with playgrounds and sports areas also outside in the grounds, along with 33 parking spaces and two disabled bays.
Solar panels have also been proposed for the roof, with building work carried out by the county council, the Arc Partnership - a joint venture between the authority and public sector procurement company Scape - and Morgan Sindall Construction.