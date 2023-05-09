New lifeboat called into action days after arrival
At a glance
A new inshore lifeboat arrived in Eyemouth just a few days before it was called into action
It assisted with the rescue of a man who had got injured in the Killiedraughts area
The new lifeboat was given to the RNLI by a "generous donor"
A new inshore lifeboat in the Scottish Borders has been called into action just days after its arrival at the station.
The RNLI said the D-class boat - named Sheila - was donated to the station at Eyemouth by a "generous donor" last week and has "proven her worth already".
It was called out to assist coastguard teams at about 13:25 on Sunday.
An injured man was found in the Killiedraught area and transported by the inshore boat to Eyemouth Harbour.
He was picked up by an ambulance and taken to hospital for further treatment.
The lifeboats were stood down at about 14:10.
Eyemouth coxswain Andrew Jamieson said: "They did the right thing in calling 999 and asking for the coastguard.
"Slips and trips can happen anywhere so always carry a means of calling for help, for yourself or for others who may get into difficulty."