Inshore boatRNLI/Wendy Lorimer

The new inshore boat only arrived in Eyemouth a few days before being called into use

A new inshore lifeboat in the Scottish Borders has been called into action just days after its arrival at the station.

The RNLI said the D-class boat - named Sheila - was donated to the station at Eyemouth by a "generous donor" last week and has "proven her worth already".

It was called out to assist coastguard teams at about 13:25 on Sunday.

An injured man was found in the Killiedraught area and transported by the inshore boat to Eyemouth Harbour.

RNLI/Wendy Lorimer

The incident happened at about 13:30 on Sunday

He was picked up by an ambulance and taken to hospital for further treatment.

The lifeboats were stood down at about 14:10.

Eyemouth coxswain Andrew Jamieson said: "They did the right thing in calling 999 and asking for the coastguard.

"Slips and trips can happen anywhere so always carry a means of calling for help, for yourself or for others who may get into difficulty."

