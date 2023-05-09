A new inshore lifeboat in the Scottish Borders has been called into action just days after its arrival at the station.

The RNLI said the D-class boat - named Sheila - was donated to the station at Eyemouth by a "generous donor" last week and has "proven her worth already".

It was called out to assist coastguard teams at about 13:25 on Sunday.

An injured man was found in the Killiedraught area and transported by the inshore boat to Eyemouth Harbour.