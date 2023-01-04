Man arrested after 'savage' dog attack
- Published
A man has been arrested after a dog had to be put down after it was injured in a "savage" attack where the animal's owner was also badly injured, police said.
The man was walking his dog at North Denes caravan park in Lowestoft, between 18:00 and 20:00 GMT on New Year's Eve when his dog was attacked by what were described as two American Bulldog-type animals.
At the same time the owner was kicked and punched by a group of young men and women.
The arrested man was released on bail pending further inquiries and his dog was seized, Suffolk Police said.
Officers said they wanted to speak to the owner of the other dog involved, which was described as a large white American Bulldog type.
The force also asked anyone with information or who witnessed the attack to get in touch.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external. If you have a story for us, email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external