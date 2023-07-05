The change would mean the end of the trial scheme that allows visitors to come to Jersey for the day with just an identity card.

Anna Pelouso Allen, from the Alliance Francaise, an organisation that aims to grows ties between Jersey and France, said: "I think it is really not a good idea.

"If we see the numbers since the scheme was introduced we can see that Jersey is full of French visitors for the day, including schools.

"I think to implement this ETA is not a good idea because we are going to go back to where we were before.

"It is not good for tourism, the economy, and for the relationships."

Deputy Kirsten Morel said: "I believe that Jersey needs to be bold, and Jersey needs to ensure that UK decisions do not drag us further from Europe.

"I believe we have reached the limit on the distance we can be dragged from Europe and I am working incredibly hard to bring us closer to Europe in terms of Jersey's commercial and trading relationships.

"I believe we need push hard and make sure Jersey's interests are defended at all times.

"If the UK wishes to drift further away, that is up to the UK."

ETAs will cost £10 per applicant, permit multiple journeys and will be valid for two years or until the holder’s passport expires.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We remain committed to working with all Crown dependencies to ensure our border and immigration policies support the effective operation of the Common Travel Area.

“The introduction of the Electronic Travel Authorisation scheme will enhance UK border security by preventing the arrival of those who pose a threat.”