A hospital boss said he was "fairly confident" his trust can keep staff and patients safe during the forthcoming national strike by junior doctors.

South Tees Hospitals NHS Trust chief medical officer Dr Mike Stewart predicted a “difficult” week as the action comes after the four-day Easter break.

The trust has been trying to free up beds ahead of the action.

The strike runs from 07:00 BST on Tuesday to 07:00 BST on Saturday.