More toxic waste dumping at La Collette approved
At a glance
The increased height of toxic waste mounds at La Collette have been approved by the planning committee
It approved retrospective permission for the mounds, which had been reaching more than 55ft (17m) higher than previously allowed
Deputy Tom Binet said the approval would allow him to implement his new waste strategy
- Published
The mounds of toxic waste at La Collette, which have been surpassing the height agreed under planning permission, have now been given approval.
The planning committee agreed backdated permission for the mounds, which had been reaching up to 55ft (17m) higher than allowed.
Toxic waste, including asbestos and contaminated soils from development at old gas works, are stored in waste containment cells and buried at La Collette.
Deputy Tom Binet, Minister for Infrastructure, said it would allow him to implement his new waste strategy - which includes creating new mounds and allowing the current ones to be increased in height.
Mr Binet said he believed the amount of toxic waste taken to the site would soon reduce.
He said: "Asbestos will eventually run out because we used a finite amount.
"Once it's all been stripped out, volumes are going to start to go down to a point where eventually there won't be any."
