The mounds of toxic waste at La Collette, which have been surpassing the height agreed under planning permission, have now been given approval.

The planning committee agreed backdated permission for the mounds, which had been reaching up to 55ft (17m) higher than allowed.

Toxic waste, including asbestos and contaminated soils from development at old gas works, are stored in waste containment cells and buried at La Collette.

Deputy Tom Binet, ​Minister for Infrastructure, said it would allow him to implement his new waste strategy - which includes creating new mounds and allowing the current ones to be increased in height.