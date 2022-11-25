A motorcyclist has died after a he collided with a 4x4 car and a HGV.

Cambridgeshire Police said it happened on the A47 between Peterborough and Thorney on Thursday at about 18:30 GMT.

T﻿he 37-year-old rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of the other vehicles, both men in their 50s, were unhurt.

Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the collision.