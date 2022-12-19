A church in Guernsey is to have its own dedicated priest in charge, the island's dean says.

The Dean of Guernsey, the Very Reverend Tim Barker, said Rev Penny Graysmith was to begin her new ministry at St Peter Port, also known as Town Church, on 1 March 2023.

She is currently the chaplain of Guernsey Prison.

The dean added Rev Peter Graysmith would continue to be licensed as an associate priest in the parish, and was to take on an extended role as chaplain of Elizabeth College.

He said the decision had been made following "the announcement in September that the offices of Rector of St Peter Port and Vicar of St John’s church had been vacant since 12 August 2022".

He added a separate appointment would be made to St John’s church after he had "decided that the two parishes will be best served by making separate appointments".