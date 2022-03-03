A man whose family are trapped in a Ukrainian city being bombed by Russian forces says the wait for updates about their safety has left him "terrified".

Anton Levsiushkin's sister Nastia Levsiushkina and her family, including her two-month-old baby, live in port city Mariupol, which has been under constant bombardment for days.

Mr Levsiushkin, who now lives in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, has been helping co-ordinate relief efforts to help refugees fleeing cities like Mariupol.

He said "doing something" had helped distract him from the worry between news from his loved ones as they try to escape to the UK.

Mariupol has been without electricity and water for two days while intense fighting goes on around fleeing residents.

It has meant updates between Mr Levsiushkin and his family have been sparse.

"People there are running out of water and food," he said, adding his twin sister Nastia was trying to leave the city.