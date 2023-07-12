The Isle of Man team added another 10 medals to its tally at the Island Games, with half being being won in the pool on day four.

Medals were also clinched in table tennis, archery, shooting and discus.

Rachael Franklin claimed her second gold in two days by smashing an Island Games record in the women's 5,000m.

It brings the total number of medals for the team to 37, which sees the Manx team hold firm in third position overall.