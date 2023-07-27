Two more boys have been arrested in connection with the assault of an American tourist in Dublin.

Stephen Termini, 57, from Buffalo, New York, is believed to have been kicked and beaten on Dublin's Store Street on 19 July.

On Sunday a teenage boy was charged in connection with the incident and appeared before a special sitting of the Children's Court.

He was remanded on bail to appear before the Children's Court on Thursday.

Gardaí (Irish police) said early on Thursday that a second teenage boy had been arrested and was being detained at a Dublin Garda station.

A third teenager was subsequently arrested, they said.

In the wake of the attack, the US Embassy in Dublin issued a security alert to its citizens in the Republic of Ireland.

It encourages all citizens to be aware of their surroundings when travelling in unfamiliar or crowded locations and empty streets and to avoid walking alone.