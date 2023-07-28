A triathlete has vowed to complete an Ironman despite being injured when she was pushed off her bike during preparations for the event.

Katie Good said she was training for this year's Kona Ironman in Hawaii, one of the world's most competitive triathlons, when a man - who was a passenger in a moving car - pushed her off her bike in Edenbridge, Kent, on Saturday.

The 32-year-old suffered a broken collarbone, but says she is determined to make the start line in September.

Kent Police are investigating the incident.