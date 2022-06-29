A pioneering project to boost golden eagle numbers in southern Scotland has been recognised for its ecological efforts.

There are now estimated to be more than 30 birds in the area - the highest figures recorded since the early 19th Century.

The South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project (SSGEP) has been relocating chicks to the region since 2018.

It has now been given the Tony Bradshaw Award for Outstanding Best Practice from the Chartered Institute of Ecology and Environmental Management (CIEEM) in recognition of its work.