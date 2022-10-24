Protestors throw pies on King Charles waxwork

Activists appear to have thrown custard pies into the face of King Charles's waxwork at London's Madame Tussauds.

Video footage posted on social media showed two protestors wearing Just Stop Oil T-shirts throwing pies in the King's face.

It follows a similar protest earlier this month involving Van Gogh's Sunflowers at the National Gallery.

Activists threw tomato soup over the famous painting, which has since been cleaned and put back on display.

The gallery said the painting was covered by glass and therefore not damaged.