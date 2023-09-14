Pedestrian, 18, seriously injured in A30 crash
At a glance
An 18-year-old male pedestrian has suffered "potentially life-threatening injuries" following a crash with a car
The crash happened on the A30 between Crowlas and Hayle
The road was closed on Wednesday and reopened on Thursday morning
An 18-year-old male pedestrian has suffered "potentially life-threatening injuries" following a crash with a car on the A30, police have said.
The main road has been closed in both directions between the A3074 at Hayle and the A394 near Crowlas.
The road was closed at 22:30 BST on Wednesday and reopened at about 09:30 on Thursday.
Police appealed for witnesses to the crash, which happened near the junction with Ludgvan Leaze.
Officers said the man was taken to hospital by ambulance.
Residents in Gulval reported "traffic chaos", external as a result of the road closure as well as disruption being reported around Crowlas and the Ludgvan areas.
