Pedestrian, 18, seriously injured in A30 crash

Traffic in GulvalGulval Village

Villagers in Gulval shared pictures of associated disruption on social media

At a glance

  • An 18-year-old male pedestrian has suffered "potentially life-threatening injuries" following a crash with a car

  • The crash happened on the A30 between Crowlas and Hayle

  • The road was closed on Wednesday and reopened on Thursday morning

An 18-year-old male pedestrian has suffered "potentially life-threatening injuries" following a crash with a car on the A30, police have said.

The main road has been closed in both directions between the A3074 at Hayle and the A394 near Crowlas.

The road was closed at 22:30 BST on Wednesday and reopened at about 09:30 on Thursday.

Police appealed for witnesses to the crash, which happened near the junction with Ludgvan Leaze.

Officers said the man was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Residents in Gulval reported "traffic chaos" as a result of the road closure as well as disruption being reported around Crowlas and the Ludgvan areas.

