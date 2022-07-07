No prosecution for Varadkar over GP document leak
At a Glance
Ireland's deputy first minister Leo Varadkar will not face prosecution over passing confidential documents to a friend
Mr Varadkar apologised in 2020 for "errors of judgement"
He said he was "pleased at the outcome" of the investigation
Tánaiste (Irish deputy prime minister) Leo Varadkar will not be prosecuted after being investigated for passing a confidential agreement with one medical organisation to a rival one.
The incident took place in 2019 when he was taoiseach (prime minister).
Mr Varadkar previously told the Irish parliament he gave a copy of an agreement between the government and the Irish Medical Organisation to Maitiú Ó Túathail in April 2019.
Mr Ó Túathail was the president of a rival GP association.
Mr Varadkar described Mr Ó Túathail as a friend but "not a close friend" and apologised in 2020 for "errors of judgement".
However he also told the Dáil (Irish parliament) there was "nothing selfish, corrupt, dishonest or illegal in what I did".
Ireland's Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) decided that no charges would be brought against Mr Varadkar or anyone else.
In a statement on Wednesday Mr Varadkar said: "I have always maintained that the allegations made against me were false.
"I am pleased at the outcome of what was a very thorough investigation".