GAA should follow BBC streaming example - senator

It is jointly owned by the GAA and RTÉ.

Subscribers pay an annual fee beginning at €79 (£69) a year to watch matches on GAAGO.

Other GAA games are shown free-to-air on RTÉ and some matches are also shown on the Irish-language channel TG4.

BBC Northern Ireland broadcasts a number of GAA games free-to-air on TV and on the iPlayer.

Niall Ó Donnghaile asked if was appropriate that audiences in Ireland had to "pay an additional charge on top of their licence fee".

Senator Ó Donnghaile compared how the BBC made big sporting and other events available to viewers.

"I obviously pay my licence fee in the North, so for example if I want to watch Wimbledon, if I want to watch multiple courts I can press a button and do that," he said.

"If I'm watching Glastonbury and I want to watch multiple stages I can do that. If I want to watch a particular game that BBC NI have the rights for I can press the red button and watch it free of charge.

"Well not free, at the cost of the licence," he continued.

"So is that not a model that the GAA needs to look at in the future?" he asked.

"One that is certainly beyond simply TV broadcasting but it is far more accessible and reachable for viewers."

In repsonse the GAA's Director General Tom Ryan said: "It may well be, it may well be.

"We are here to look at the thing from a solutions perspective."