Rape case police urge man on CCTV to come forward
CCTV footage has been released of a man, external police want to speak to in connection with a rape case.
South Wales Police were called to an incident near Talbot Street in the Pontcanna area of Cardiff in the early hours of 11 December 2022.
Luke Spinks, 29, from Ely, denied a charge of rape and was remanded in custody ahead of his trial in June.
A "second, unknown male", seen using the victim's bank cards, is now urged to come forward.
Det Sgt Chris Liddon said: “One man has been charged with rape and is due to stand trial later this year.
“However, there is a second unknown male in the area at the time who is captured on CCTV during the early hours of Monday, 12 December using the victim’s bank cards at a nearby petrol station."
He said the man “could potentially have important information regarding this incident" and urged him or anyone who knows him to come forward.