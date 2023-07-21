One of the UK's rarest birds is raising a family in Kent after escaping record temperatures further south, nature experts say.

Four black-winged stilt chicks have recently fledged in Worth Marshes, near Sandwich, after a pair of the birds arrived from Africa in the spring.

It is believed the species is flying further north as climate change causes its natural habitat in countries like Spain to become too hot.

"The wetland habitat is so incredibly important for them to breed," said Vicki Peaple, a warden for the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) in Worth Marshes.