A penknife believed to be the smallest in the world will be auctioned as part of a collection.

The knife measures 7mm (0.28 inches) in length and is smaller than a penny.

It is part of a collection of more than 160 antique swords and pistols worth an estimated £40,000, according to auctioneers Hansons.

The tiny penknife was made by a family member to win bets, according to current owner Brian Jackson, from Staffordshire.

"He made the knife and apparently won many a bet with people down the tavern that he had the smallest penknife in the world," he added.